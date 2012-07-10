UPDATE 2-China's Ant to invest $200 mln in Korea's Kakao Pay amid global push
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)
July 10 Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company LLC on Tuesday sold $400 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Credit Suisse, and J.P. Morgan were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TRANSCONTINENTAL GAS PIPE LINE AMT $400 MLN COUPON 4.45 PCT MATURITY 08/01/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.701 FIRST PAY 02/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 4.468 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/13/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 185 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)
TOKYO, Feb 21 Japanese stocks edged up on Tuesday morning as the yen eased back against the dollar, although trading volumes were low as a holiday in the United States left investors short of the usual leads.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source