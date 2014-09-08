UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LAGOS, Sept 8 Nigeria's Transcorp Hotels, part of the Transcorp Plc conglomerate, has filed for an 8 billion naira ($49.3 million) initial public offering at 10 naira per share, the bourse said on Monday.
Transcorp Hotels, whose flagship hotel is managed by the Hilton group in Nigeria's capital city Abuja, is 88 percent-owned by the conglomerate, with the balance held by the Nigerian government.
The conglomerate, with interest in power generation, agribusiness and oil and gas has announced plans to expand its hotel business in Nigeria to tap into a growing market for business travellers to Africa's biggest economy.
(1 US dollar = 162.20 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources