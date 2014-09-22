LAGOS, Sept 22 Nigeria's Transcorp Hotels, part of the Transcorp conglomerate, plans to start marketing its initial public offering from Sept. 24 to raise 8 billion naira ($48.8 million), marketing documents seen by Reuters show.

Transcorp Hotels plans to offer 800 million ordinary shares to new investors at 10 naira per share. The sale will last for a week and the shares will be listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Nov. 5, the prospectus showed. (1 US dollar = 163.8000 Nigerian naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Goodman)