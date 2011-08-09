* Q3 adj EPS $1.21 vs est $1.11

* Q3 rev up 52 pct

* Sees FY EPS $2.98-$3.06, rev $1.19-$1.2bln (Follows alerts)

Aug 9 Aircraft parts maker TransDigm Group Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year outlook to reflect an improving commercial aerospace market.

TransDigm, which designs, produces and supplies engineered aircraft components, said the commercial aerospace revenue is strong in both the after-market and original equipment manufacturer markets while defense revenue remains soft.

It forecast full-year earnings of $2.98-$3.06 a share, up from its prior view of $2.76-$2.91 a share. On an adjusted basis, the company expects earnings of 4.22-$4.30 a share.

The company also raised its outlook for revenue from continuing operations to $1.19-$1.20 billion from its prior view of $1.18-$1.19 billion.

TransDigm reported third-quarter earnings from continuing operations of $58.4 million, or $1.10 a share, compared with $44 million, or 83 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.21 a share for the quarter ended July 2. Sales rose 52 percent to $325.2 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $1.11 a share, excluding items, on revenue of $321.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Cleveland-based company closed at $73.83 Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)