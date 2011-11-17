* Q4 adj EPS $1.45 vs est $1.24

* Sales $343 mln vs est $331 mln

* Sees 2012 adj EPS $5.35-$5.67 vs est $5.44

Nov 17 Aircraft parts maker TransDigm Group Inc posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher demand from the commercial aerospace market.

TransDigm, which designs, produces and supplies engineered aircraft components, said it expects 2012 adjusted earnings of $5.35-$5.67 per share, on sales of $1.43-$1.47 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $5.44 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

July-September net income rose to $67.4 million, or $1.26 a share, from $50.6 million, or 96 cents a share, a year ago. On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.45 a share.

Sales rose 54 percent to $343 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.24 per share on revenue of $331 million.

Shares of the Cleveland-based company closed at $97.12 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)