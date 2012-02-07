BRIEF-Wix acquires DeviantArt
* Wix acquires DeviantArt, pairing Wix capabilities with global creative community
* Q1 adj EPS 1.42 vs est $1.25
* Q1 rev up 51 pct
* Sees 2012 adj EPS $5.66-$6.00
* Sees 2012 rev $1.47 bln-$1.51 bln (Follows alerts)
Feb 7 TransDigm Group Inc posted a quarterly profit that beat analysts' expectations, helped by an increase in its commercial aerospace revenue, and the aircraft parts maker raised its 2012 outlook to reflect a recent acquisition.
TransDigm, which designs, produces and supplies engineered aircraft components, now expects 2012 adjusted earnings of $5.66 to $6.00 a share, on revenue of $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. It had earlier forecast $5.35 to $5.67 per share, on sales of $1.43 to $1.47 billion.
For October-December, the company reported net income applicable to common stock of $61.8 million, or $1.15 a share, compared with a loss of $10.2 million, or 19 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, it earned $1.42 a share.
Sales rose 51 percent to $352.5 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.25 per share on revenue of $345.8 million.
Shares of the Cleveland-based company, which gained 15 percent of their value in the last one month, closed at $107.4 Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Harley-Davidson Inc - appointment of Alstead and Golston by board action brings total number of directors to 13
Feb 23 Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA on Thursday announced plans to offer transatlantic flights on 10 new routes between the United States and Europe starting at $65, ramping up pressure on U.S. and European rivals.