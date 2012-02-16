BUCHAREST Feb 16 Romania plans to launch
the sale of a 15 percent stake in state-owned power grid
operator Transelectrica next month, an adviser on the
listing was quoted as saying by daily Ziarul Financiar.
Selling the Transelectrica stake is the government's first
attempt to measure the markets' interest in Romanian equities
after it failed last year to sell a 9.8 percent stake in leading
oil and gas group Petrom, majority-controlled by
Austria's OMV.
"The Transelectrica offer is like a platform for the
following offers. It is a very important test, like a switch
that can put the privatisations train on a good direction," said
Dan Weiler, head of BCR's corporate finance and investment
banking division, one of the advisers on the sale.
"We want to start in the first half of March so that we end
this by the end of March."
Ziarul Financiar estimates the Transelectrica stake could be
worth about 40 to 45 million euros.
This year the government plans to sell either full or
minority stakes in many state-owned companies, also including
gas pipeline operator Transgaz, under its
precautionary IMF deal.
