BUCHAREST Feb 16 Romania plans to launch the sale of a 15 percent stake in state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica next month, an adviser on the listing was quoted as saying by daily Ziarul Financiar.

Selling the Transelectrica stake is the government's first attempt to measure the markets' interest in Romanian equities after it failed last year to sell a 9.8 percent stake in leading oil and gas group Petrom, majority-controlled by Austria's OMV.

"The Transelectrica offer is like a platform for the following offers. It is a very important test, like a switch that can put the privatisations train on a good direction," said Dan Weiler, head of BCR's corporate finance and investment banking division, one of the advisers on the sale.

"We want to start in the first half of March so that we end this by the end of March."

Ziarul Financiar estimates the Transelectrica stake could be worth about 40 to 45 million euros.

This year the government plans to sell either full or minority stakes in many state-owned companies, also including gas pipeline operator Transgaz, under its precautionary IMF deal. (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Sam Cage and Helen Massy-Beresford)