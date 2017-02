BUCHAREST May 14 Romania's state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica posted a first quarter net profit of 43.6 million lei ($12.71 million), it said on Monday.

The company had been expected to report a net profit of 69 million lei, based on an average of estimates from seven banks and brokerages, compared with a 161 million lei net profit in the same period of 2011. ($1 = 3.4301 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)