BUCHAREST Aug 14 Romania's state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica posted a first half net profit of 22.6 million lei ($6.15 million), it said on Tuesday, below market expectations.

The company was expected to report a net profit of 44.4 million lei, based on an average of estimates from 10 banks and brokerages, compared with a 178.6 million lei net profit in January-June of last year. ($1 = 3.6737 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by David Cowell)