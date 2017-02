BUCHAREST Aug 11 Romania's state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica posted an 178.6 million lei first-half net profit because of higher power consumption as the economy is slowly recovering, it said on Thursday.

The company had been expected to report a net profit of 76.3 million lei, based on an average of estimates from five banks and brokerages, compared with a 58.1 million lei net loss in the same period of last year.

(Reporting by Ioana Patran)