BUCHAREST Feb 16 State-owned Romanian power grid operator Transelectrica net profit rose 85 percent to 370 million lei ($94.86 million) in 2014, it said on Monday, slightly above market expectations and driven by higher revenues and deregulation.

Analysts at SSIF Broker had expected a net profit of 357.6 million lei and Raiffeisen forecast a 358 million profit. Transelectrica recorded a net of 200.9 million lei in 2013.

Under an aid deal with the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission, Romania is set to deregulate its energy markets in stages for industrial users and households. ($1 = 3.9006 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)