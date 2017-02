Oct 5 Australia's Transfield Services will conduct an on-market buy-back of up to 10 percent of its shares after the sale of some businesses, the company said on Wednesday.

The current market price of Transfield's shares does not fully reflect the company's fundamental value, Transfield said.

Transfield Services appointed J.P. Morgan to act as its broker to the on-market buy-back programme. The earliest it can start is Oct. 20.

Transfield shares last traded at A$1.81, down from A$3.76 in May.

