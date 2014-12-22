(Recasts, adds analyst, investor comment)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY Dec 22 Spanish infrastructure giant
Ferrovial SA tore up a sweetened $830 million offer for
Australia's Transfield Services Ltd, putting the
contractor under pressure to show it can thrive as the country's
mining boom grinds to a halt.
Transfield shares plummeted up to 18 percent on Monday in
response to the Madrid-based firm's pullout. Ferrovial said late
on Sunday it was ending takeover talks for good after the target
rejected a new, improved offer as not being enough.
The shares fell to A$1.63 ($1.33) by mid-afternoon, their
lowest since before Ferrovial made its initial A$1.95-per-share
approach two months earlier, and 18.5 percent under the
Spanish's firm second, A$2-per-share offer.
The Sydney-based services firm, which gets a third of its
revenue from the mining industry, must now convince investors it
can increase profit despite massive spending cuts in a sector
grappling with sharp falls in key oil and iron ore prices.
"We are going through a cyclical downturn in the mining and
energy sectors...so I wouldn't expect the share price of
Transfield to significantly increase in the short term unless
there is a further offer from some other foreign engineering and
construction group," said Morningstar analyst Ross Macmillan.
A week earlier, Australian-based construction group Leighton
Holdings Ltd sold half of its services unit to New York-based
Apollo Global Management LLC in a move to cut debt and
exposure to the mining sector.
The spurned Transfield takeover also sets back Madrid-based
Ferrovial's own quest to diversify away from the crisis-hit
Spanish construction sector and build up operations in
Australia, which would have grown significantly if it bought
Transfield.
In a statement, Ferrovial said it took "a very long-term
view" in raising its offer to win the approval of Transfield's
board. Without that approval, it was unwilling to proceed.
"Ferrovial Services has undertaken the limited due diligence
available and concluded that there were a number of issues that
impacted value," it said in a statement.
In August, Transfield returned to an annual profit and said
it expects to raise earnings more than analysts had expected in
financial 2015, helped by a contract running the country's
offshore immigration detention centres.
"It's now really up to management to show that $2 was not
enough for the company," said Simon Marais, managing director of
fund manager Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd, Transfield's biggest
shareholder with 18.7 percent of its shares.
($1 = A$1.2259)
(Additional reporting by Jane Wardell and Swati Pandey; Editing
by Kenneth Maxwell)