SE Asia Stocks-Rise as Fed signals gradual tightening; banks gain

By Aparajita Saxena March 16 Southeast Asian stocks rose on Thursday tracking an overnight rally in global shares after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments suggested a more gradual pace of monetary tightening this year than many had expected. The decision to lift the interest rate for the second time in three months marked a convincing step in the Fed's effort to return monetary policy to a more normal footing. U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday