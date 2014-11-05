SYDNEY Nov 5 Australia's Transfield Services Ltd, which runs the country's offshore refugee detention centres, upgraded earnings forecasts and said it may still reach a buyout agreement with Spain's Ferrovial SA after rebuffing its first offer.

Transfield said in a statement released before its annual general meeting on Wednesday that it now expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation between A$260 million ($227.50 million) and A$280 million in the 2014-15 financial year.

In August, the company said it expected EBITDA between A$240 million and A$260 million.

Company chairwoman Diane Smith-Gander said a management restructure was working and had helped secure "significant contracts" with the Australian government.

"Our year-to-date earnings are well ahead of the prior corresponding period," she said in the statement.

The eight percent earnings upgrade will give Transfield, which also runs Sydney Harbour's ferry network and services oil wells, extra ammunition as it seeks a higher offer price from the Spanish infrastructure giant after dismissing its A$1 billion takeover proposal on Oct. 20.

On Wednesday, Transfield said it was preparing due diligence information to give Ferrovial on a non-exclusive basis, subject to a confidentiality agreement.

It did not comment on Australian media reports that Ferrovial had rejected the confidentiality agreement.

Transfield shares were trading 0.3 percent higher at A$1.87 in a slightly weaker overall market, below Ferrovial's offer of A$1.95 per share.

(1 US dollar = 1.1429 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)