* Transfield puts presure on Ferrovial to up offer
* Demands confidentiality, share trading freeze
(Recasts, adds detail and quotes throughout)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Nov 5 Australia's Transfield Services
Ltd, which runs the country's offshore refugee
detention centres, said it won't negotiate with Spain's
Ferrovial SA over a $873.60 million takeover approach
until it agrees not to buy its shares for three months.
Transfield told reporters after its annual general meeting
on Wednesday that it will give the Spanish infrastructure giant
over 200 pages of commercial information, but only if Ferrovial
agrees to a confidentiality agreement and a "stand-still"
agreement preventing it from trading its shares.
Madrid-based Ferrovial's Oct. 20 approach comes as it seeks
to grow its services operations globally and move away from the
crisis-hit Spanish construction sector. But the offer quickly
hit a snag when the Australian firm said the A$1.95 ($1.70) per
share offer was too low.
Then at Wednesday's meeting, Transfield upgraded its 2015
financial year earnings forecasts by 8 percent, ratcheting up
pressure on the Spanish suitor to sweeten its offer.
Transfield wouldn't confirm media reports stating Ferrovial
objected to its request for a confidentiality agreement, but
said it would not give detailed commercial information for due
diligence until it agreed to its terms.
"We have been preparing this information. It will be
available to them to determine whether they can offer a price
that might be attractive to our shareholders," Transfield Chief
Executive Officer Graeme Hunt told reporters.
"We stand ready to do that if they can get their heads
around what is a pretty typical approach."
Ferrovial is a competitor which wants to operate in the same
markets as Transfield so a confidentiality agreement is a
standard request, Hunt added. "We could be competing with this
company if this thing falls over down the track."
A Ferrovial spokesman in Australia could not immediately be
contacted for comment.
Transfield shares closed 2 percent higher at A$1.90 in a
flat overall market, below Ferrovial's offer of A$1.95 per
share. The shares hit their highest level in 19 months after
Ferrovial made its initial approach.
($1 = 1.1447 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye)