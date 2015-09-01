* Transfield named preferred tenderer to run detention
centres
* Transfield's top shareholder calls for better access to
camps
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Sept 1 Investors in the company that
runs Australia's secretive refugee camps are starting to flex
their muscles in a way that may achieve what refugee advocates
and politicians have failed to for years - greater transparency
and oversight.
Australia's offshore immigration detention system, which
involves intercepting refugee boat arrivals and processing
applications for protection visas on islands outside the
migration zone, has earned the criticism of the United Nations
because of near-nonexistent access for outside observers.
Transfield Services Ltd, which operates the camps,
told local media it would consider taking fund managers to its
centres on the Pacific island nation of Nauru and Papua New
Guinea's Manus Island - an offer that activist groups say they
have been denied since 2012.
"Sure, we can go, we will go," Simon Mawhinney, managing
director of Australian fund manager Allan Gray Australia Pty
Ltd, told Reuters on Monday. "But it's important for other
people to go and for us to seek their advice and counsel upon
their return, because they're the ones who know more."
Mawhinney told Reuters his firm plans to use its position as
Transfield's biggest shareholder to fight for better access for
human rights groups.
Transfield has faced an especially harsh backlash since
taking the contract to run the Manus centre in 2014, including
being forced to cancel its sponsorship of the Sydney Biennale
when artists refused to participate because of its involvement.
Allegations of detainee abuse prompted Australian health
industry-focused HESTA Super Fund to dump its 5 percent
Transfield stake last month.
HESTA Super Fund said it sold its stake because the
"mandatory, prolonged, indefinite, and non-reviewable nature of
detention at asylum seeker processing centres breaches the
fundamental principles of international human rights law".
Australian teacher pension fund NGS Super said it was
selling its Transfield shares on "moral grounds".
Transfield said on Monday it expects the immigration
department to renew its A$1.2 billion ($849.48 million)
detention centre deal for five years. Its current 20-month
contract expires on Oct 31.
A Transfield spokesman said while the company is the
preferred contractor, it hasn't signed a new contract, and it
would be inappropriate to comment on future plans.
An Australian Senate committee meanwhile recommended
speeding up the removal of asylum seeker children and their
families from the Nauru detention centre, saying it was "not
adequate, appropriate or safe", and demanding an audit of
allegations of sexual abuse.
It also recommended more access for journalists and rights
groups.
NEXT BATTLEFRONT
Shares in Transfield have fallen 34 percent so far this
year. They closed more than 7 percent lower on Tuesday.
The pressure on Transfield suggests refugee treatment will
be the next battlefront in the conflict between companies in
ethically ambivalent industries and shareholder activists.
Allegations of detainee abuse have also generated talk of
possible legal retribution, though any legal backlash will not
directly affect shareholders.
"It's one of the basic principles of corporate law that the
company's liabilities don't become the shareholder's
liabilities," said Professor Stephen Bottomley, dean of law at
Australian National University in Canberra.
"Shareholders are liable only to pay any money they owe on
their shares. The only impact they feel from the company's
wrongdoing is through a drop in share value."
Australian Shareholders' Association Chair Diana D'Ambra
said she expects Allan Gray's pressure on Transfield to force
the company to disclose better information at least.
"It may well be that this sort of thing will become more
front of mind for fund managers, and that's a good thing," she
added.
Transfield Services was previously part of privately held
Transfield Holdings founded by two Italian immigrants.
Transfield Holdings said in September last year it had sold its
entire stake in the services company.
($1 = 1.4126 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Ryan Woo)