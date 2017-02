April 26 Canadian trucker TransForce Inc posted a quarterly profit, helped in part by improved performance of its package and courier unit.

For the January-March quarter, net income rose to C$30.2 million, or 31 Canadian cents per share, from C$14.9 million, or 15 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 40 percent to C$788.2 million. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair)