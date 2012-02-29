BRIEF-Toro loses appeal of preliminary injunction over patent tied to lawn mowers
* Appeal of preliminary injunction in patent infringement case related to lawn mowers -- court ruling
Feb 29 Canadian trucker TransForce Inc's fourth-quarter profit rose by a fifth helped mainly by strong performance in its energy services and package and courier segments.
The company said net income for the quarter was C$41.7 million, or 41 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$34.8 million, or 36 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 36 percent to C$735.5 million. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
* Financial 15 Split Corp announces successful overnight offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Farmland Partners - on Feb 14, entered into loan agreement which provides for term loan of $27.2 million; term loan matures on February 14, 2027 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lbvvHx) Further company coverage: