Feb 29 Canadian trucker TransForce Inc's fourth-quarter profit rose by a fifth helped mainly by strong performance in its energy services and package and courier segments.

The company said net income for the quarter was C$41.7 million, or 41 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$34.8 million, or 36 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 36 percent to C$735.5 million. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)