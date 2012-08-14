BUCHAREST Aug 14 Romania's state-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz posted a 210.4 million lei ($57.27 million) first-half net profit on Tuesday, missing forecasts.

The company was expected to report net profit of 217.4 million lei, based on an average of estimates from nine banks and brokerages, compared with a 255.3 million lei net profit in the same period of 2011. ($1 = 3.6737 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by David Cowell)