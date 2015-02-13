Pimco regains title of managing biggest active bond fund
NEW YORK, April 4 Pacific Investment Management Co regained its perch as the manager behind the world's largest actively managed bond fund, data from the asset manager showed on Tuesday.
BUCHAREST Feb 13 Romania's state-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz posted a net profit of 507.4 million lei ($130.73 million) below forecast, but 52 percent up from 2013, company data showed on Friday.
Analysts at Alpha Bank in Bucharest had expected a net profit of 549 million lei. Transgaz recorded a net profit of 334.5 million lei in 2013.
"We find Transgaz 2014 performance impressive as profitability reached record levels," Alpha analysts said in a note. "The 52 percent jump in bottom line was supported by a 12 percent EBIT appreciation. However, figures came short of our estimates as we have expected to see a 35 million lei provision reversal in Q4."
($1 = 3.8812 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)
NEW YORK, April 4 A U.S. Security and Exchange Commission advisory committee will meet on Wednesday to review a stock market rule that effectively forces stock orders to be sent to the exchange displaying the best quoted price.
