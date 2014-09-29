Sept 29 Transgene SA :

* Presents additional positive clinical data from phase 2b part of time trial with TG4010 at European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2014 Congress in Madrid, Spain

* Announces statistically significant difference in progression-free survival continuing to be seen in non-squamous patient population

* Announces promising overall survival data, notably in subgroups of interest for the upcoming phase 3 trial