March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
WASHINGTON, March 14 The Trump administration is working with Congress on amending the proposed Republican healthcare bill through talks with leaders in the House of Representatives, a White House spokesman said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, March 14 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the Congressional Budget Office report on a Republican healthcare plan indicated a path to lower insurance premiums, a lower deficit and significant entitlement reform.