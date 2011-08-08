* Q2 EPS $0.29 vs est $0.40
* Q2 avg production 11,826 bopd vs 9,206 bopd last year
* Backs FY production view of 13,000-13,500 bopd
* Shares fall 15 percent to 11-month low
(Adds share movement, analysts' estimates)
Aug 8 TransGlobe Energy Corp's
second-quarter profit doubled but missed analysts' expectations
by a wide margin, as production at the Canadian oil and gas
company's assets in Yemen remained shut for the entire quarter.
Shares of the company fell 15 percent to C$7.60 -- their
lowest in 11 months -- on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The earnings miss was compounded by a slide in crude oil
prices after Standard & Poor's cut in the United States' top
tier credit rating on Friday added to worries about an economic
slowdown.
TransGlobe's S-1 block in Yemen was shut down in March after
a pipeline was damaged, shutting-in about 2,300 bopd in
production. Production resumed in July and the block is
currently producing about 9,100 bopd.
Calgary, Alberta-based TransGlobe backed its full-year
production view of 13,000-13,500 barrels of oil per day (bopd),
up 30 percent over 2010 levels. It expects to end 2011 with
production rates of about 20,000 bopd.
The company's April-June net income was $21.9 million, or 29
cents a share, compared with $9.7 million, or 14 cents a share,
a year ago. Oil revenues in the quarter rose 75 percent to $62.6
million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 40 cents per
share on revenue of $67.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The quarter's production averaged 11,826 bopd, up from 9,206
bopd from last year. The rise in production was driven mainly by
higher production from the Arta/East and Hana West pools on its
West Gharib property in Egypt.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das, Maju Samuel)