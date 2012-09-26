BRUSSELS, Sept 26 The consortium seeking to buy Transics International, the Belgian maker of on-board computers for trucks, said on Wednesday that it was extending its offer for a further month after receiving 66.1 percent of the company.

In April, a consortium including Chief Executive Walter Mastelinck and Belgian investment fund Creafund launched a 7.50 euros per share bid for the company.

The offer was based on it getting at least 90 percent of the company. The consortium said it would reopen the takeover bid on October 8 until October 26, with results due to be published on November 2. (Reporting by Ben Deighton and Philip Blenkinsop)