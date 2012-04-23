BRUSSELS, April 23 A shareholder consortium which includes the chief executive of Transics International is preparing a takeover of the company, the consortium said in a statement on Monday.

The consortium, Tavares, represents about 30 percent of the shareholders, including chief executive Walter Mastelinck and Creafund, a Belgian investment fund.

"Tavares NV is in the process of preparing a formal file for submission to the Financial Services and Markets Authority," it said in a statement.

Belgium-based Transics makes onboard computers for trucks. (Reporting by Ben Deighton)