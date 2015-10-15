(Fixes typo in first paragraph.)

Oct 15 Drug developer Transition Therapeutics Inc said its experimental drug reduced severe agitation and aggression in Alzheimer's patients, citing data from a large study.

The company said on Thursday that it would use the data to discuss a potential late-stage trial of the drug, ELND005, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company said in June that the large study did not reduce moderate-to-severe agitation and aggression, pushing its U.S.-listed shares down as much as 20 percent that day.

The latest analysis identified a sub-group within those patients, who reacted positively to the drug.

ELND005 is the lead experimental drug that Transition Therapeutics is testing. The Canadian developer has also completed a mid-stage study of the drug in Down Syndrome patients.

Transition Therapeutics' U.S.-listed shares closed at $1.93 on Wednesday. The stock has fallen about 20 percent since the company reported initial results in June. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Anil D'Silva)