BRIEF-Meeting with FDA confirms acceptability of Evoke's proposed trial for Gimoti NDA
* Positive type A meeting with FDA confirms acceptability of Evoke Pharma’S proposed comparative exposure PK trial for Gimoti NDA
Oct 15 Drug developer Transition Therapeutics Inc said its experimental drug reduced severe agitation and aggression in Alzheimer's patients, citing data from a large study.
The company said on Thursday that it would use the data to discuss a potential late-stage trial of the drug, ELND005, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The company said in June that the large study did not reduce moderate-to-severe agitation and aggression, pushing its U.S.-listed shares down as much as 20 percent that day.
The latest analysis identified a sub-group within those patients, who reacted positively to the drug.
ELND005 is the lead experimental drug that Transition Therapeutics is testing. The Canadian developer has also completed a mid-stage study of the drug in Down Syndrome patients.
Transition Therapeutics' U.S.-listed shares closed at $1.93 on Wednesday. The stock has fallen about 20 percent since the company reported initial results in June. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Anil D'Silva)
* Chembio and Find collaborate to develop point-of-care multiplex test for acute febrile illnesses in asia pacific