* TransMontaigne growth constrained by Morgan Stanley
* TransMontaigne sees growth from smaller acquisitions
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, Nov 8 TransMontaigne Energy Partners
LP (TLP.N) said federal regulatory issues facing the owner of
its general partner, a unit of Morgan Stanley (MS.N), will
constrain its ability to grow as they had hoped.
"This will cause a pull back in terms of growth," Chuck
Dunlap, chief executive officer of the pipeline and terminaling
company, told analysts during the company's third-quarter
conference call.
TransMontaigne carries and stores crude oil, gasoline,
diesel and other liquids along the U.S. Gulf Coast, the
Mississippi River and across the Midwest and the Southeastern
United States
On Tuesday, when the company reported earnings
[ID:nASA034B3], it also reported that Morgan Stanley will not
allow it to continue to go forward with the Battleground Oil
Specialty Terminal (BOSTCO) joint venture with Kinder Morgan
Energy Partners KMP.N to build a 6.6 million barrel terminal
on the Houston Ship Channel.
Less than a month ago Kinder Morgan bought a 50 percent
stake in the project, which will supply black oil and residual
fuel for ships, power plants and industrial operations.
Kinder Morgan said the project will go ahead and will
either find another partner or buy the remaining stake from
TransMontaigne.[ID:nN1E7A70UQ].
Morgan Stanley gained control of the company through a
subsidiary that bought up all the shares of TransMontaigne's
parent company in 2006.
Dunlap did not give a reason why Morgan Stanley gave a
thumbs down on the BOSTCO project, but said that going forward,
Morgan Stanley would approve on a case-by-case basis any
"significant acquisition." He did not give parameters as to
what would be characterized as significant.
Morgan Stanley's decision leaves the company dependent on
"organic growth" and smaller acquisitions as a means of
expansion, Dunlap said.
Morgan Stanley's decision is the result of the uncertain
regulatory environment as a financial holding company subject
to the Bank Holding Company Act.
Subsequent fall-out from global economic weakness put the
regulatory and political spotlight on banks and other large
financial institutions, leading to tighter regulations.
TransMontaigne said Morgan Stanley has not given any
indication of what will transpire with their interest in the
general partnership.
However, Morgan did extend its minimum commitment for
moving refined products on the Razorback pipeline -- a 67-mile
line between Arkansas and Missouri -- by two years to May 31,
2014. Morgan will pay $2.5 million per year as well as fees
based on volumes moved.
TransMontaigne said its plan to build 1 million barrels on
BlueKnight Partners land at Cushing, Oklahoma would go
forward.
A spokesman from TransMontaigne was not immediately
available for comment.
(Editing by Andrea Evans)