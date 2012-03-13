By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, March 13
NEW YORK, March 13 Energy services
provider TransMontaigne Partners LP said on Tuesday it
would look to grow through smaller projects allowed by Morgan
Stanley, which owns the company controlling it.
Morgan Stanley, which indirectly controls the company's
general partner, is a financial holding firm subject to the Bank
Holding Company Act. As such, it is looking to lessen exposure
to any changes in legislation that could affect hard assets.
Banks are under pressure to reduce risk on their balance
sheet. As commodity prices rise again, they may face more
allegations that they could use such assets to drive prices
higher or lower, squeezing them for trading profits.
As a result, Morgan Stanley has asked TransMontaigne to shy
away from involvement in any "significant" projects.
Earlier this year, Morgan Stanley forced TransMontaigne to
exit a joint-venture project with Kinder Morgan Inc
called BOSTCO, while retaining the option to sell or buy back
its share in the project by next year.
BOSTCO is a $430 million storage terminal with initial
capacity to hold 6.6 million barrels of black oils and other
feedstock located along the Houston Ship Channel, gateway to
many large refineries.
TransMontaigne carries and stores crude oil, gasoline,
diesel and other liquids along the U.S. Gulf Coast, the
Mississippi River and across the Midwest and the Southeastern
United States.
In a fourth-quarter conference call with analysts, the
company said it was looking at smaller projects in crude
storage, rail offloading and transportation loading.
"Given the size of the TransMontaigne, we don't need
significant projects to move the dial," said Chuck Dunlap, chief
executive of the company.
Still in the works is a joint-venture project with
Blueknight Energy Partners to build 1 million barrels
of crude storage at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for
the NYMEX crude oil futures contract.
For 2012, the company plans capital expenditure of between
$12 million and $15 million, including the cost to finish
building the Cushing tanks.
TransMontaigne has said it will expand its Collins,
Mississippi and East Liverpool, Ohio oil product terminals.
Other plans include adding tankage and rail capacity to
carry Utica shale oil into its East Liverpool terminal, one of
12 terminal locations on the Mississippi and Ohio rivers with
2.5 million barrels of storage.
