* Line apportioned by 67 pct next month
* Will handle 228,700 bpd
(Adds details on planned maintenance)
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 23 Kinder Morgan Energy
Partners' KMP.N Trans Mountain oil pipeline to Canada's West
Coast from Alberta was massively overbooked for December,
forcing it to claw back its shippers' nominated volumes, the
company said on Wednesday.
Kinder Morgan said shippers would be able to move just 33
percent of hoped-for volumes on the pipeline system as the
available space was oversubscribed by 67 percent.
That translates into accepted nominations of 228,700
barrels per day for the pipeline. It was moving 44 percent of
nominated volumes in November, totaling 280,920 bpd. The
company said it planned two days of maintenance on the line
next month.
Accepted volumes on the associated Puget Sound line are
116,250 bpd for December and 40,000 bpd for the Westridge Dock.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Peter Galloway)