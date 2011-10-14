MOSCOW Oct 14 Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) said it halted oil shipments to China on the ESPO line following an earthquake in the Russian Far East on Friday but that the pipeline was not damaged and deliveries could restart on Friday.

"Transneft expects aftershocks, but theoretically shipments can be restarted today," a company spokesman said. The pipeline carries 300,000 barrels of oil to China per day.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck at 0610 GMT on Friday in Russia's Amur region, about 5,150 km (3,200 miles) east of Moscow and 210 km (130 miles) north of Heilongjiang, China.

Russian authorities said there were no casualties or significant property damage.

(Reporting Volodya Soldatkin and Steve Gutterman, writing by Alfred Kueppers)