MOSCOW Oct 14 Russia's oil pipeline monopoly
Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) said it stopped oil supplies on the rail
line to the Far Eastern port of Kozmino after an earthquake on
Friday, adding that it will not halt exports of the ESPO blend
from the outlet.
The company has reserves on hand at the port.
The company also suspended crude deliveries to China via the
East Siberia - Pacific Ocean pipeline, which carries 300,000
barrels of oil per day. The pipeline was not damaged after the
6.1 magnitude earthquake.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
editing by Alfred Kueppers)