MOSCOW Oct 14 Russia's oil pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) said it stopped oil supplies on the rail line to the Far Eastern port of Kozmino after an earthquake on Friday, adding that it will not halt exports of the ESPO blend from the outlet.

The company has reserves on hand at the port.

The company also suspended crude deliveries to China via the East Siberia - Pacific Ocean pipeline, which carries 300,000 barrels of oil per day. The pipeline was not damaged after the 6.1 magnitude earthquake.

