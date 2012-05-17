UPDATE 3-Oil rises, but U.S. drilling drags on prices
MOSCOW May 17 Russia's state oil pipeline operator Transneft posted 188.1 billion roubles ($6 billion) in net profit last year, up from 118.6 billion roubles in 2010, the company said on its web site on Thursday.
Last year, the economy ministry proposed selling a 3 percent voting stake in Transneft, in a proposal backed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who was then president. Acting Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin opposes the sale. ($1 = 30.9242 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)
BAGHDAD, Feb 20 The U.S. military is not in Iraq "to seize anybody's oil", Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said, distancing himself from remarks by President Donald Trump before arriving on an unannounced visit to Baghdad on Monday.
BEIJING, Feb 20 China's steel mills and traders were scrambling to find alternative supplies of coking coal for steel making on Monday after Beijing slapped a surprise ban on coal imports from its isolated northern neighbour.