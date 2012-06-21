MOSCOW, June 21 Russia's state-owned oil
pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Thursday its
first-quarter net profit fell 31 percent, year-on-year, to 58.71
billion roubles ($1.81 billion) on the back of forex-related
losses.
Transneft said it recorded a 32.82 billion rouble forex loss
in the January through March period compared to 8.5 billion in
the same period of 2011 when it reported a net profit of 84.86
billion roubles.
The company's revenues for the January-March 2012 period
were up 13 percent, year-on-year, to 181.35 billion roubles.
($1 = 32.5245 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)