MOSCOW Aug 26 The Russian government has agreed to increase tariffs on oil shipments handled by state-owned pipeline operator Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) in order to fund investments, Vedomosti business daily said on Friday.

The newspaper cited sources in the company and the Federal Tariff Service, who said Transneft's tariffs -- its only source of revenue and an important item in the cost line for oil companies -- will be increased by 2.8 percent from September and a further 5 percent in November.

Transneft, which runs Russia's 50,000 kilometre-long network of oil pipelines, needs investment to implement ambitious projects, including a second phase of the East Siberia-Pacific Ocean pipeline. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Michael Urquhart)