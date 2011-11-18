* First 100K T cargo to be shipped next month

By Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, Nov 18 Russia's new Baltic oil terminal at Ust-Luga will load its first crude oil cargo on Dec. 15-20, the chief executive of oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Friday.

"By December 15-20 we plan to finish all the works... and the first cargo will load," Nikolai Tokarev told reporters, adding that the terminal was expected to ship 20 million tonnes of crude in 2012.

This will be less than the initially envisaged 30 million tonnes (600,000 barrels per day) the company planned to pump to Ust-Luga through the first phase of the Baltic Pipeline System-2, known also as BTS-2, starting from 2012.

The route is designed in part to bypass Belarus as a route for Russian oil and gas to Europe after past disputes over prices and other issues led to disruption of flows.

Last month a company spokesman said the shipments could total as little as 10 million tonnes in 2012.

Trade and industry sources said on Thursday that possible problems with infrastructure at Ust-Luga could delay its first crude loading, scheduled for Nov. 30, for an undetermined period.

It has yet to be decided from where Russia will divert oil flows to Ust-Luga, but it is expected that the barrels will be shipped there at the expense of the Polish port of Gdansk and Russia's Baltic Sea port of Primorsk.

Russia, the world's No. 2 oil exporter after Saudi Arabia, wants to bypass the countries that stand between its abundant oil and gas reserves and customers in Europe after arguing with both Ukraine and Belarus over transit terms in recent years.

BTS-2 was first mooted after a transit dispute in 2005-2006 and the link will tighten Kremlin control over energy supply routes, also giving it the option to divert flows from Ukraine.

Tokarev also said the company would stick to its current dividend policy and explained Thursday's share price jump by more than 13 percent as the result of "sound corporate governance and completion of several projects including BTS-2".

As of 1100 GMT Transneft's preferred shares were down 2.5 percent against a 1.17 percent decrease in the broader market . (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Anthony Barker)