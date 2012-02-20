JOHANNESBURG Feb 20 South African logistics group Transnet will have to borrow 100 billion rand ($12.93 billion) over the next seven years to pay for an accelerated 300 billion rand capital investment programme, its chief executive said on Monday.

Transnet, which moves commodities such as coal, iron ore and fuel, plans to nearly triple its capital expenditure from an initial planned spent of around 110 billion rand to build and expand infrastructure in Africa's biggest economy. ($1 = 7.7360 South African rand) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)