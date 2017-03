JOHANNESBURG May 12 South Africa's Transnet said it will shut down its coal export line over a 10-day period for annual maintenance but this would not affect tonnages delivered as the halt was factored into its schedule.

The state-owned logistics firm said in a statement seen by Reuters on Tuesday that the shut-down is meant to help it catch up on a maintenance backlog and upgrade its railway network. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)