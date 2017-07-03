JOHANNESBURG, July 3 South Africa's state-owned
Transnet said on Monday it would investigate
allegations reported widely in the local media that implicated
the rail and logistics firm in corruption,
Allegations of corruption in state firms escalated last
month after local media reported on more than 100,000 leaked
emails and documents which they say show influence-peddling in
the issuing of lucrative tenders.
"The board has seen it fit that those allegations must be
probed," Transnet's Chief Executive Siyabonga Gama said during
the firm's results presentation.
"We have hired an external legal company to deal with that
so we can get to the bottom of those matters," Gama said, adding
that Transnet did not tolerate any corruption.
He said the probe, which would include both current and past
staff at Transnet, could take about three months.
Some of the emails were released by AmaBhungane, a
non-profit group with a track record of exposing what it says is
government corruption. South African newspapers and broadcasters
followed up with reports on the issue.
Transnet operates nearly three-quarters of the entire
African rail network, the bulk of which is in South Africa, but
it has been looking to expand abroad.
The Public Protector, a constitutionally-mandated corruption
watchdog, also launched an investigation into allegations of
influence-peddling within state firms Eskom, Transnet and The
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) after the leaks.
(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia)