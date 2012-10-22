JOHANNESBURG Oct 22 South African state rail freight group Transnet said on Monday it had awarded a contract for 95 electric locomotives to a group led by China's CSR Zhuzhou Electric.

The trains will be used in Transnet's general freight business, with the first batch to be delivered by December 2013, Transnet said in a statement.

