UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
JOHANNESBURG Oct 22 South African state rail freight group Transnet said on Monday it had awarded a contract for 95 electric locomotives to a group led by China's CSR Zhuzhou Electric.
The trains will be used in Transnet's general freight business, with the first batch to be delivered by December 2013, Transnet said in a statement.
The group said it would also seek to procure 1,064 locomotives in the next quarter at a cost of R35 billion, which it said was unprecedented in South Africa's history.
"The procurement will lay a platform for a 7-year strategic partnership between Transnet and their suppliers in the locomotive cluster," the group said. (Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman; Editing by David Dolan)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders