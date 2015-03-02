JOHANNESBURG, March 2 South Africa's freight group Transnet is negotiating with Chinese banks to reduce financing costs for trains to be built by China's CSR Corp and China CNR Corp, the company's chief executive said on Monday.

"We will go directly to the Chinese market," Brian Molefe told Reuters on the sidelines of a media briefing. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)