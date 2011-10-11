JOHANNESBURG Oct 11 South African freight logistics group Transnet plans to develop a new pricing strategy for ports that is expected to be adopted in March 2012, the Business Report newspaper reported on Tuesday.

State-owned Transnet is in charge of South Africa's major freight rail, ports and pipelines.

The paper said Transnet would review the pricing strategy after it completes an international ports benchmarking study.

Transnet spokesman Mboniso Sigonyela is quoted as saying its port unit, Transnet National Ports Authority, was yet to know whether tariffs for the port users would be reduced or increased.

"It will not affect the current tariff book but we will make the announcement to our customers in March on what they will be paying," Sigonyela is quoted as saying.

Sigonyela could not immediately comment when contacted by Reuters.

The paper also said Transnet has applied for an 18.06 percent increase in port tariffs for 2012/13.

Transnet is investing billions of dollars to upgrade its rail and port infrastructure to boost capacity. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)