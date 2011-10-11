JOHANNESBURG Oct 11 South African freight
logistics group Transnet plans to develop a new
pricing strategy for ports that is expected to be adopted in
March 2012, the Business Report newspaper reported on Tuesday.
State-owned Transnet is in charge of South Africa's major
freight rail, ports and pipelines.
The paper said Transnet would review the pricing strategy
after it completes an international ports benchmarking study.
Transnet spokesman Mboniso Sigonyela is quoted as saying its
port unit, Transnet National Ports Authority, was yet to know
whether tariffs for the port users would be reduced or
increased.
"It will not affect the current tariff book but we will make
the announcement to our customers in March on what they will be
paying," Sigonyela is quoted as saying.
Sigonyela could not immediately comment when contacted by
Reuters.
The paper also said Transnet has applied for an 18.06
percent increase in port tariffs for 2012/13.
Transnet is investing billions of dollars to upgrade its
rail and port infrastructure to boost capacity.
