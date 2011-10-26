JOHANNESBURG Oct 26 South Africa's logistics group Transnet said on Wednesday it has been moving coal to the Richards Bay Coal Terminal at a record rate of 1.6 million tonnes, with stockpiles at the terminal rising as exporters struggle to ship all of their coal.

"We've been transporting on a weekly basis of around 1.6 mln tonnes . what has been exported out of the terminal has been around 1.4 million tonnes. There are stockpiles at RBCT of around 5 million tonnes," chief executive Brian Molefe told journalists.

He added that the company was exploring options to transport the coal to alternative ports around RBCT to make sure more shipments go out. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Ed Stoddard)