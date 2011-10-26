JOHANNESBURG Oct 26 South Africa's logistics
group Transnet said on Wednesday it has been moving coal to the
Richards Bay Coal Terminal at a record rate of 1.6 million
tonnes, with stockpiles at the terminal rising as exporters
struggle to ship all of their coal.
"We've been transporting on a weekly basis of around 1.6 mln
tonnes . what has been exported out of the terminal has been
around 1.4 million tonnes. There are stockpiles at RBCT of
around 5 million tonnes," chief executive Brian Molefe told
journalists.
He added that the company was exploring options to transport
the coal to alternative ports around RBCT to make sure more
shipments go out.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Ed Stoddard)