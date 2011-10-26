* Moving export coal at 1.6 mln T/week
* Eyes expansion of coal line to 95 mln T within 6 yrs
(Adds details, quotes)
By Agnieszka Flak
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 26 South Africa's logistics
group Transnet has been moving coal to the Richards
Bay Coal Terminal at record rates in recent months, showing the
market that it may be turning the corner and reversing years of
underperforming infrastructure.
Chief Executive Brian Molefe said on Wednesday that the
company had recently managed to move 1.6 million tonnes of coal
per week and expected to keep up the pace, while exports from
the terminal had been around 1.4 million tonnes.
Coal producers in South Africa, including Anglo American
, BHP Billiton , Exxaro , Optimum
Coal and Xstrata , have long been eager to
export more coal to meet rising demand from India and China.
"In the last three months we had record numbers of trains
going to RBCT ... there are stockpiles at the terminal of around
5 million tonnes," Molefe told journalists, adding the company
was exploring options to also transport coal to alternative
ports around RBCT to ensure more shipments go out.
"Maybe we caught them (coal exporters) by surprise. I'm sure
in the next few weeks they will catch their breath and ramp up
their export capacity," he said, adding that the allocation of
coal export capacity to emerging miners needed to be increased.
Transnet moved 63 million tonnes of coal to RBCT last year,
far below the terminal's capacity of 91 million tonnes, but the
logistics firm is investing heavily to raise capacity on the
rail line to 81 million tonnes by 2015.
SWAZI LINK
The group also plans to free up an additional 14 million
tonnes of capacity on the coal line by moving non-coal cargo to
a new line via Swaziland.
The Swazi link, expected within six years, will cost around
12.3 billion rand ($1.55 billion).
Some 7.3 billion of that will be financed by Swazi Rail, and
Molefe said its counterpart in the landlocked African state was
confident it would find the money to build the link, despite the
impoverished country's current economic woes.
Molefe also said a planned rail link to the Waterberg coal
fields would be completed within the same six-year period and
would carry over 20 million tonnes of coal per year.
Waterberg is expected to become the country's next coal hub
and supply domestic power plants and exports as reserves in the
Witbank area near depletion.
For years Transnet and the private sector have been
discussing the option of using public-private partnerships
(PPPs) to up volumes on the coal, iron ore or manganese lines,
but Molefe said the company should be able to do it on its own.
"I don't see much scope for PPPs on those lines because our
performance is good and we are improving volumes quite rapidly.
One shouldn't temper with what is not broken," he said.
The company is working to expand the capacity on the iron
ore line to 60 million tonnes from 47 million, and Molefe said
the company is already studying the option of expanding the line
beyond that, going up to 70-80 million tonnes a year.
Molefe said Transnet had just signed a 6 billion rand loan
facility with the African Development Bank, and he saw no
problems in raising funds needed for future expansion.
Stateowned Transnet said its earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the six months to
end-September rose 27 percent to 9.4 billion rand, while revenue
was up 20 percent to 22.4 billion rand.
($1 = 7.922 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Ed Stoddard and Keiron
Henderson)