RPT-COLUMN-Despite 2016 dip, it's too early to celebrate the demise of coal: Russell
* Graphic of annual global coal output vs China: http://tmsnrt.rs/2rynxKa
OSLO, March 20 Oslo-listed rig operator Borr Drilling has agreed to buy 15 drilling rigs from Swiss-based Transocean in a $1.35 billion deal, Borr said in a statement on Monday.
The letter of intent comprises 10 rigs from Transocean's current fleet and five that are currently under construction, it added.
Borr also said a group of investors had agreed to an $800 million share issue, and that the proceeds will be used to fund the Transocean deal.
The new shares will be sold at $3.5 each, a discount to the 32.5 Norwegian crowns ($3.85) that Borr currently trades at. ($1 = 8.4491 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)
* Graphic of annual global coal output vs China: http://tmsnrt.rs/2rynxKa
* IEA sees glut lasting despite demand hitting 100 mln bpd (Updates prices in paragraphs 2-3)
* Mining and energy stocks also weigh (Adds details, updates prices)