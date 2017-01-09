OSLO, Jan 9 (Reuters) -
* Offshore rig firm Transocean was cleared of accusations of
tax evasion in a civilian case brought by the Norwegian state, a
Norwegian appeals court said in a verdict on Monday
* By reversing the verdict made by a lower court, Transocean
avoided claims of about 400 million Norwegian crowns ($47
million) to the Norwegian tax authorities
* In January, Norwegian police said they had dropped a
planned appeal in a criminal case against Transocean declaring
that the company and its advisers were considered innocent in
the decade-long tax fraud case
* The civilian case was based on the same foundation as the
criminal case, the court said in the verdict
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Louise Ireland)