Nov 15 Transocean Ltd RIGN.VX(RIG.N) sees
maintaining its contractual indemnity as the base for any
potential settlement with BP Plc (BP.L) over liability for last
year's Macondo well blow-out in the Gulf of Mexico.
"We're not about to do anything that would compromise that
indemnity," Transocean Chief Executive Steven Newman said on
Tuesday at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Energy
Conference in Miami, in response to a question about settling
with the British oil company.
Newman reiterated that Transocean saw this contractual
promise from BP to cover clean-up costs as "iron-clad."
BP has sued Transocean, owner of the Deepwater Horizon rig
that sank after the accident, and Halliburton Co (HAL.N), which
did cement work on the well, to share the cost of the spill,
while the contractors have launched lawsuits of their own.
These cases are among the hundreds of claims set to go to
trial before a federal judge in New Orleans in February.
Last month, Macondo well co-owner Anadarko Petroleum Corp
(APC.N) agreed to pay BP $4 billion toward clean-up and victim
compensation for the oil spill, which led to speculation about
a potential settlement between BP and the contractors. Eleven
workers were killed on the rig and thousands of individuals,
businesses and property owners have alleged spill-related
losses.
The case is In re: Oil Spill by the Oil Rig "Deepwater
Horizon", U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Louisiana,
No. 2:10-md-02179.
(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; editing by
Gunna Dickson)