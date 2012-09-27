Sept 27 Transocean Ltd said on Thursday
it was served with a preliminary injunction by a federal court
in Brazil that will require the company's nine rigs currently in
the country to cease operations within 30 days.
"The company is vigorously pursuing the overturn or
suspension of the preliminary injunction, including through an
appeal to the Superior Court of Justice," Transocean said in a
statement. "Absent relief from the courts, Transocean will be
required to comply with the preliminary injunction."
The world's largest offshore rig contractor warned two weeks
ago, after the ban was upheld on appeal, that it could not be
sure of overturning the decision in time to prevent its rigs
going to zero revenue for some period of time. Brazil accounts
for about 11 percent of Transocean's revenue.
Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras said
last week it was working to help Transocean reverse the ruling,
which would halt the exploration and development of some of
Petrobras's most promising deepwater fields.