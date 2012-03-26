* Transocean employees allowed to fly out to visit families
* Employees allowed to travel abroad on day charges filed
* Transocean workers are a Canadian and a Briton
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 26 The Brazilian judge
handling criminal charges against U.S. oil company Chevron
, drill-rig operator Transocean and 17 of their
employees over a November oil spill granted two of the accused
permission to leave Brazil to visit their families, documents
posted on Monday on a court Web site showed.
The decision could be a sign courts will be lenient with
defendants during a unprecedented Brazilian criminal case that
could last years and result in prison sentences of up to 31
years.
The employees, Transocean's offshore superintendent Gary
Marcel Slaney, 58, a Canadian, and British citizen Brian Mara,
45, a Transocean drilling technician, were allowed to leave
Brazil on March 21, the day the charges were filed and return
April 19, according to documents on the Federal Court Web site.
The pair will have to turn in their passports when they
arrive back in Brazil, the judge Claudio Girao Barreto said in
his ruling, dated March 20, the day before charges were filed.
The 17 had been ordered to remain in the country and turn in
their passports on March 17.
Slaney and Mara's lawyers argued that they hadn't seen their
families in weeks and had already purchased their tickets home
before they were ordered to turn in their passports. It could
not be immediately established whether the other defendants
requested permission to leave the country.
Slaney and Mara allegedly failed to take proper measures to
stop the leak. Slaney is also charged with failing to act in
accordance with licenses, breaking legal and regulatory norms
and altering documents.
Neither Slaney nor Mara could be immediately contacted for
comment and Transocean officials in the U.S. and Brazil were not
available for comment.
Transocean said last week that the charges against the
company are without merit and that it will defend its employees.
It also says its employees acted properly.
Neither has a fixed residence in Brazil and both were in the
country only to work a multi-week shift on Transocean's Sedco
706 rig, 120 kilometers off of Brazil's coast, that drilled the
well that leaked in November.
While prosecutors call the leak of about 3,000 barrels of
oil one of the worst ecological disasters in Brazil's history,
others consider the charges over the incident excessive.
An official of Brazil's oil regulator said last week at
hearings before a Brazilian Senate committee that the spill
caused no detectable ecological damage.
The spill was less than 0.1 percent of the 2010 BP
oil disaster in the Gulf of Mexico.
Transocean officials were not immediately available for
comment on Monday. Transocean and Chevron have both said the
charges are unwarranted and without merit.
(Reporting By Jeb Blount; editing by Carol Bishopric)